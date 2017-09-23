East Malaysian DPM among Pakatan manifesto

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A deputy prime minister post to represent East Malaysia in the federal government leads the six-point state Pakatan Harapan (PH) ‘New Deal for Sabah’ Manifesto.

Also under the manifesto’s first point, the Chief Minister can only hold office for two terms and no other senior ministerial posts during that period.

Next is the promise to restore Sabah’s rights swiftly if PH becomes the new government after the 14th general election.

The power devolution will focus on education, health, transportation, tourism and social security according to the Borneonization of civil servant positions so the Sabah ‘territory’ administration and development will be based on the Sabah people leadership.

“Under the Pakatan Harapan, we do not need to take 54 years to negotiate about our rights. We will implement our rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” said PH Sabah chairman Christina Liew.

“The revenue generated by the Umno BN government 54 years ago will be reviewed and revised.

“We will give you a better deal, a new deal that the old system now cannot offer you. Under the Pakatan Harapan Sabah government, the state will be referred to as Sabah region,” she added at the PH Sabah Malaysia Day Celebration and Manifesto soft launch here yesterday.

PH also pledged to review and take follow-up actions on the 2012 Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on illegal immigrants in Sabah to solve the prolonged MyKad issues and clean up the electoral roll according to the state’s immigration autonomy.

The pact will also increase the petroleum royalty from five to 20% in order to bridge the big development gap between the region and federal.

Sabah will also regain 50% of its revenue under the manifesto to support the state’s economic development momentum and expenses.

PH will also introduce and implement its Education Centred Policy with the Sabah thumbprint.

This involves priority on the provision of basic infrastructures related to the Educational Institution, state power to appoint teachers, a special incentive for state educators, priority of English and encouragement of other main world languages in Sabah schools and wages policies, among others.