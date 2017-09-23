His majesty reminds the country to be wary of Akidah Deviation

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in a titah reminds the country to be wary of being misled towards the deviation of Akidah or belief. At the same time, His Majesty calls on the responsible parties to take immediate steps or action to address it, including through the method of propagation or advice, or if necessary by an Act of Law, brudirect.com reported.

His Majesty delivered the titah in conjunction with the New Year of Hijrah 1439 celebration which was broadcast by Radio Television Brunei, yesterday night. In the titah, His Majesty also voices Brunei Darussalam’s stand in regretting what is taking place in Myanmar and calls on the country’s authorities to resolve the humanitarian crisis in the most just way.

Touching on the celebration of the new year of Hijrah 1439, His Majesty says its arrival this time is more significant because in a few days the country will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of His Majesty’s Accession to the Throne. His Majesty believes this is a good sign because the event of Hijrah was a sacred and great event that was not planned by anybody but a direct instruction from Allah the Almighty to His Messenger.

His Majesty Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam continues the titah outlining that the true lesson of hijrah or migration was performing pious acts to save the ummah and strengthen their akidah or faith. His Majesty stresses acts of piety are the highest obligation and most the scared decreed by Allah the Almighty.

Touching on the hijrah or migration of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam to save akidah, His Majesty says in commemorating the event, the country is very saddened that in this modern era, there are still hijrah or migrations to save life and akidah.