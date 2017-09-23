KR1Ms to make way for KR1M 2.0 — Ministry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: All the present 32 Kedai Rakyat 1 Malaysia (KR1M) in the state will be closed down in stages in preparation for KR1M 2.0.

According to Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) Sarawak director Stanley Tan, all KR1Ms across the state will undergo this process.

“All 32 KR1Ms in Sarawak will be closed down, and this will be done in stages,” he said when contacted yesterday.

This exercise is part of the rebranding announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin in a statement said the rebranding would allow more collaborations between the government and manufacturers and producers of local products.

“The improvement is also part of government’s efforts in serving the public better,” he added.

Checks at several KR1Ms across the state capital such as those in Kuching City Mall, Abell Road and Medan Hamidah here yesterday showed that all were shut down – each with a notice of temporary closure placed on the shutter.

A peek inside showed boxes piling up on the floor and most of the shelves empty.