‘Look at all issues from all angles’

KUCHING: Malaysian Institute of Architects (MIA) does not object to the redevelopment of the KMC Flat at Jalan Ban Hock here but stressed it is important that every issue is looked at properly and professionally before the project is implemented as it involves people and public fund.

An MIA council member Mike Boon Chee Khian said the government must look at this redevelopment in a professional manner, and to examine all aspects.

“There are social aspects and there are economic aspects that everybody who is involved in the redevelopment plan have to look into.

“The area must be redeveloped, but how we do it must be in such a way that it is acceptable to everyone as it involves public money,” he said.

Boon was invited to represent his association at the dialogue session between MBKS and tenants of MBKS on Thursday evening.