Man’s body found floating near KK port

KOTA KINABALU: An unidentified man was found floating in the water near the KK port, here early yesterday morning.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the victim, clad in a red t-shirt and dark blue shorts, was seen floating in the water by members of the public around 6.20 am.

“No personal document was found but we believe the victim may be in his 30s,” he said yesterday.

Chandra said they were informed of the discovery by the public and immediately deployed marine police to the scene.

The body was fished out from the water and taken to the marine police jetty before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

Chandra added that an initial report from the forensic team believed the victim had been dead for about 12 hours and there were cuts found on the left side of his lips.

“Initial investigation however found no other marks on the victim’s body but we are still waiting for the final report from the hospital,” said Chandra, adding that police have currently opened the case as a sudden death report due to drowning.

He urged anyone with information or a family member who has been reported missing to contact the investigating officer, Sub Inspector Mohd. Razif bin Sohaimi at 019-842 3699 or go to the nearest police station to assist in their investigation.