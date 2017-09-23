Miri police nab 16 subjects involved in cyber gambling

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police have arrested 16 suspects, aged 20 and 50, in connection with illegal cyber gambling during a raid conducted at two separate locations in Miri City yesterday evening.

Sarawak Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief Datuk Dev Kumar said in the first raid at 6 pm at Jalan Desa Indah, Bandar Baru Permyjaya, two caretakers of the place on the first floor, both foreigners and aged 25, were arrested for not possessing any valid travel documents.

“Eight male gamblers, aged 20 to 50, were also nabbed and cash amounting to RM618 believed to be proceeds from the gambling activities,10 laptops used for cyber gambling and Wifi peripherals were seized,” he said in a statement here today.

At the second raid, he said, which was conducted at a room behind a cafe at Jalan Pasar Lutong here, a group of people were found engaged in online gambling.

In the raid at 7pm, two women, aged 35 and 41, were arrested besides the caretaker of the premises and four male customers, aged 35 and 50, he said.

He said nine deskstops, 10 laptops,Wifi peripherals and RM370 of cash were also seized in that raid.

“All the suspects will be produced in the Magistrate’s Court for remand this morning and the two cases are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953 and the Immigration Act,” he said.

He said the police would continue the battle against cyber gambling in Sarawak and will not hesitate to arrest the operators not only in Miri City but in other towns in the state as well. – Bernama