More than a third of Malaysians quit their first jobs within a year

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: More than a third of young Malaysian talent end up quitting their first jobs in less than a year, citing the need for quicker growth opportunities and a desire for more money as the main reasons to jump ship, a survey showed.

According to new research by Monster.com, which surveyed over 700 fresh graduates and employers in Malaysia, this was despite 58 per cent of fresh graduates believing their first ever job is highly important to pave the way for their future careers.

In a press statement, it said, while professional growth (74 per cent) and money (43 per cent) were the leading reasons young Malaysians left their role, more than a third (38 per cent) realised they needed to change the direction of their careers early on.

The survey revealed numerous mismatches between talent and employer expectations when it comes to the graduate job seeker experience, as well as important insights into what local employers are looking for on CVs, and the biggest mistakes young talent make during job interviews.

“When it comes to challenges on the job, the majority of fresh graduates said their lack of industry knowledge and experience affected their confidence in the role.

“While this might be expected for inexperienced young professionals, a worrying 24 per cent said they also struggled with a lack of mentorship, while 22 per cent said they faced challenges with their boss.