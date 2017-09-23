Most of Sarawak’s rights eroded under Dr M’s era – Karim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Most of Sarawak’s rights enshrined under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) were taken away when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the prime minister.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, in saying this, said it was good to see the former premier coming back to Sarawak and meet the people for he had hardly done so in the past.

“Malaysia is a democratic country and its citizens are free to move around the country without restriction, as long as they abide by the law,” he said in a press statement issued yesterday.

Abdul Karim was commenting about Dr Mahathir’s first visit to Sarawak as leader of the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan tomorrow.

Dr Mahathir, together with DAP leader Lim Kit Siang and Parti Amanah Negara leader Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli are expected to give talk at the Pakatan Harapan Sarawak political gathering at Taman BDC Everrise car park here, from 7pm onwards.

“It is good to see that he is willing to give speeches on the street at BDC. He seems like a ‘people’s leader’ now, having the willingness to meet the people even at BDC Everrise car park.

“How I wish he had that strong enthusiasm and drive for Sarawak when he was the prime minister…when he had the authority to make changes.

“I hope this time he could fight to return Sarawak’s rights and apologise to the people of Sarawak,” Abdul Karim said.