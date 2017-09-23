New Bau District Office Complex set to be completed in 3 years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BAU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today performed the earth breaking ceremony of the new RM5 million Bau District Office Complex here.

The ceremony coincided with Bau District Council’s 60th anniversary celebration and opening of Tasik Biru Festival, which Abang Johari later officiated.

Joining him were Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, federal Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Datuk Anthony Nogeh, Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Opar assemblyman Dato Ranum Mina, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Deputy State Secretary Datu Jaul Sameon.

The three-storey complex, which will house the offices of all government departments and agencies in Bau, is slated as the new landmark for Bau when completed within the next three years.

The current Bau District Office was housed in an old colonial building built some 80 years ago, while the other government departments and agencies are mostly housed in other buildings elsewhere.

By grouping together all the government departments and agencies under one roof, the new complex will ensure a more effective and efficient public service delivery.

Abang Johari, in his speech when opening the Pesta Tasik Biru, announced an additional RM2.5 million for the access road and landscaping at the new complex.