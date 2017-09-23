PBS hit by Liawan mass exodus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KENINGAU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Youth chief Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin quit the party yesterday along with the party’s leaders in Liawan Division.

Announcing this at a press conference at his residence in Kampung Bariawa Laut yesterday, Jake said the Liawan PBS Division he led since 2007 had also been dissolved.

But he said he had not yet thought of joining any party as he wanted to relax.

“Firstly, I will rest before taking any decision,” he said before a big round of applause from his 1,000 supporters.

Jake told his supporters that he and some friends in PBS had decided to quit after making a careful analysis and deep thought.

“Indeed, the goals and struggles of PBS are purely aimed at bringing prosperity, development, security and to preserve and defend the rights of local people and Sabah.

“But the achievement of these goals depends largely on the policies and stance practised by the party leadership,” he said.

Jake claimed that lately it was evident that the party leadership was no longer focusing on realizing the goals in the interests of the people and the state and these sparked off various assumptions and perceptions.

“Hence, with such stance and situation, we no longer have a solid justification to pursue our political struggle through PBS.

“With this decision, we hope that our partners in PBS receive our decision leave party with open heart,” he said.

Jake was with Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), a Barisan Nasional component party then and was the party’s State Youth vice chief.

Later, he joined PBS after receiving a call from a top party leader and was made the assistant general treasurer. He led the PBS Liawan Division as its chief since 2007 until his resignation yesterday.

In the party election in 2013, Jake was elected as its State Youth chief.

“Although we are no longer with PBS, my supporters and myself still support the policies of the government and are still thinking out his political direction.

“I am with the Liawan Divisional Committee members including Women and Youth Movement and we are still being Barisan Nasional-friendly.

He said PBS Liawan now had 32 active branches with about 5,000 members. Leaders of 22 of the Liawan branches

were present at the press conference. They also quit.

Also present were Jake’s wife, Datin Doreen Olim, PBS deputy head Obrien Sulom, PBS Liawan Youth chief Stephen Kalaus, PBS Liawan Women’s chief Cecelia Payoyo, the party’s division committee members including the Youth and Women leadership.

Some of leaders from Parti Warisan Sabah, Star and DAP were also present.