PBS leadership to discuss Liawan division exodus – Mositun

KOTA KINABALU: The PBS leadership will be discussing the issue involving the resignation of PBS Liawan leaders and members as announced by the division’s chief Datuk Jake Nointin yesterday.

Party secretary general Datuk Johnny Mositun when contacted by The Borneo Post said PBS headquarters would be managing the Liawan division for the time being.

Mositun, who is overseas at the moment, added that Jake’s decision to quit the party was not a surprise as there had been talk of him doing so for a few years.

“I cannot say too much about the matter as I am overseas at the moment but will look into it as soon as I get back to Sabah,” he said.

“I just need to add that the Liawan division and Youth movement are in order as there are capable leaders in the party who can fill in the void,” Mositun said when asked to comment about the mass exodus from PBS Liawan.