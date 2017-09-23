PH Sabah confident of winning more than 10 parliamentary seats – Wong

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah is confident that it will win more than 10 Parliamentary seats in the next election.

“From the record of the last election (GE13), if we can really work our coalition with the ‘genuine’ opposition parties, I think we should be able to win at least ten parliamentary seats.

“Last time we should have won eight seats. Now, if we can work out a pact, we are confident that we can win more than ten seats in the next election,” PH Sabah deputy chairman cum Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sabah chief Stephen Wong told reporters at the Malaysia Day celebration cum the soft launching of the PH manifesto.

Commenting on the strength of Pakatan Harapan as a coalition, which has been established since 2008, Stephen said that all the component parties had been working hard to achieve their goal together.

“We must also work with other opposition parties that are very ‘sincere’ in changing the government. That is all that I can say,” the Sandakan MP said.

As the count draws closer to GE14, Stephen hoped that PH and the other opposition parties would be able to work on more solutions.

As for the state seats, Stephen disclosed that the component parties of PH had already conducted seat negotiations among them.

“Of course, we are waiting for our ‘genuine’ opposition friends, to come to us, to ‘genuinely’ and ‘sincerely’ negotiate the seats with us.

“We want a coalition so that we can check and balance. We do not encourage one party to dominate all of the state seats,” he stressed.