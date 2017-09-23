Sarawak 

PKR Women’s chief barred once again from entering Sarawak

Zuraida Kamaruddin

MIRI: PKR Women’s chief Zuraida Kamaruddin has been denied entry to Miri.

The Ampang MP was stopped by Immigration upon her arrival at Miri Airport at around 2pm after alighting from her AirAsia slight.

Immigration officials said that she will sent back to Kuala Lumpur on the next available flight.

Zuraida was supposed to attend a PKR function tonight at the Eastwood Valley Golf & Country club.

She has been denied entry to Sarawak multiple times, being first refused entry in 2013 and then continuously in 2014 and 2016.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (57%)
  • Great (29%)
  • Interesting (14%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.