Safety features absent at school’s living quarters

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Miri (PKR) Miri wants the relevant authorities to rectify the poor electrical wiring at the staff quarters at Sekolah Tunas Bakti (P) in Lambir, near here.

Its branch chief Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng was amazed after checking the condition of the staff quarters on Thursday.

“Electrical wiring system must be installed correctly and safely according to regulations and standards.

“However, from what I’ve seen at the staff quarters, the concept has not been applied. The wiring system has been installed without safety feature,” he told a press conference at PKR office here yesterday.

Dr Teo, who is also Miri MP, said part of the cable was not covered properly.

Adding to the problem was the fact that the water tank was installed on the ceiling, above one of the bedrooms.

“Water tanks are supposed to be placed away from electrical wiring either outside the house or inside but above the toilet.

PKR women national vice president Voon Shiak Ni also shared the same concern with Dr Teo.

She urged the relevant authority to address the safety concern at the staff quarters. “A complainant has brought the matter for the attention of various authorities but so far nothing positive has been done,” she claimed.