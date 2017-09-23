Scientists create new antibody to fight HIV

Click to print (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON: It has long been challenging to fight HIV due to the virus’ unimaginable ability to mutate and change its appearance, but scientists might have found a silver lining, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

US and French Scientists have engineered a three-pronged antibody that attacks 99 per cent of HIV strains, which was hailed as “exciting breakthrough” by the International Aids Society, local media reported.

The study, published in the journal Science earlier this week, is the result of cooperation between US National Institute of Health and French pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

The antibody can prevent infection in monkeys according to experiments, and human trials will start next year.

In the study, scientists combined three “broadly neutralising antibodies,” developed by a small number of patients after years of infection, into a powerful antibody to treat HIV or prevent infections. – Bernama