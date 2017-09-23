Sibu Barisan Nasional component parties ready for battle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties here, particularly for the Sibu parliamentary seat, are well prepared to face the upcoming parliamentary election.

BN Sibu parliamentary seat coordinating chief Robert Lau Hui Yew said the component parties have pooled their resources and are energised to face the election.

“All the BN component parties for that matter have already been well prepared for the coming election,” he said following a meeting with representatives of BN component parties recently.

“We will be carrying out many more activities to uplift coordination and cooperation among members of the BN component parties.”

The BN component parties in Sarawak are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).