State swimmers make big waves at Para KL2017

KUALA LUMPUR: The national swimming squad concludes the 9th Asean Para Games 2017 with another three gold medals from 10 final events competed yesterday at the Bukit Jalil National Aquatic Centre.

The country’s first gold medal came through Anderson Jamba from Sarawak who easily defeated Thailand’s W. Napat in the 150-metre men’s individual medley category.

Anderson also improved the previous record of 3:49.01s held by fellow compatriot Wong Chee Kin at Manila in 2005 with a new record of 3:22.21s while there was no silver or bronze medallists as only two competitors took part in the event.

Fraidden Dawan, also from Sarawak, continued to bring cheers when he took home a gold in the 200-metre men’s individual medley with a new record of 2:30.67s, erasing his previous mark of 2:32.46s attained in Indonesia in 2011.

The silver medal was won by Myanmar swimmer Aung Phone (2:40.41s) while the bronze medal went to Yav Vannak of Cambodia (2:56.64s).

Anderson proceeded his brilliant performance yesterday when he made a surprise second personal gold win, the third for Malaysia’s swimming squad in the 50-metre men’s breaststroke category.

He clocked a time of 52.06s to grab the gold medal, with K. Charkorn from Thailand trailing behind with 55.90s for the silver and Ha Van Hiep from Vietnam with 56.99s to win the bronze medal.

Overall, the national swimming squad won nine gold medals, 17 silver medals and 10 bronze medals out of the 84 gold medals vied. — Bernama