Stay united, avoid disunity – Tun Juhar

SANDAKAN: Head of State, Tun Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Juhar Haji Mahiruddin here said that disunity among the communities would affect the development that the people had been enjoying today and also exposing the state to security threats.

So Tun Juhar called on the people of all races to be united and continued to be respected by others.

“The action to find the common points among multiracial, religious and cultural communities can bring awareness and conviction that this life needs to be modest in the way of thinking and acting because what is the goal of life for all is a peaceful and prosperous country,” he said when speaking at the Maal Hijrah 1439H/2017M of State Level celebration at Sri Libaran hall, here, yesterday.

The ceremony was also attended by his wife, Toh Puan Datin Seri Panglima Hajah Norlidah Datuk R.M Jasni, Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman, state cabinet ministers and over 5,000 Muslims in the district.

Meanwhile, Musa in his speech said that unity was not an empty rhetoric, not a political claim, but unity was the command of Allah SWT and was also a very important to the Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad.

“Muslims should not be complacent with what we harbour today. We need to appreciate the true spirit and understanding of the Hijrah, to work harder and committed to the development agenda in various sectors and to enhance economic growth.

“What is important is the spirit of unity and unity of the ummah through the approach of simplicity to enable us to continue to enjoy the prosperity of prosperity and prosperity.

“We make important lessons from this Hijrah event by avoiding misunderstanding and disunity. May 1439H bring more success, excellence and well-being to Muslims especially in the state,” he added.

At the ceremony, former State Secretary Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Egoh was awarded as Tokoh Maal Hijrah 2017 while Hajah Kamsiah Haji Ajing was awarded Saiyidatina Khatijah.

Among those present were the consort of the Head of State, Toh Puan Dr Hajah Norlidah RM Jasni, the wife of the Chief Minister Puan Sri Hajah Faridah Haji Tussin, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali, State Cabinet ministers, State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman, organising chairman Datuk Haji Arifin Haji Arif who is also the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, and Sandakan Municipal Council deputy president Haji Hamsan Haji Supain.