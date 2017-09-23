Tawau Airport reeking of seafood stench – activist

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: The baggage check-in lobby at Tawau Airport is reeking of seafood stench that has been attracting a lot of flies, according to social activist Datuk Chin Chee Syn.

He said the stench has been a longstanding problem and has brought a negative impact on the environment and sanitation at the airport here.

The smell could tarnish the image of Tawau in the eyes of tourists who are visiting here for the first time, he said, adding that both tourists and locals alike are disgusted by the smell and flies.

Chin urged the health section of Tawau Municipal Council (TMC) to look into the problem immediately.

He said the health section head Fung Len Fui together with TMC President Alijus Sipil had earlier made an inspection and announced plans to set up a special lane for seafood consignment at Tawau airport but the counter has yet to be implemented until today.

The problem has become a public concern as it causes much discomfort to passengers and embarassment to the people in Tawau, he claimed.

Chin believes the problem has been listed as an agenda in the TMC meeting but it was disappointing how the related persons-in-charge have failed to show urgency in dealing the problem.

He said he heard complaints from the airline operation staff and security officers while he was at Tawau airport recently.

According to him, the airport management company has long been aware of problem and its effect on the environment but seafood consignment remains a major component.

It is definitely a main problem and needs to be solved by the local government immediately, he said.

Chin also urged the members of parliament and assemblymen to spare some time visiting Tawau Airport to assess the situation themselves as they should understand the local facilities and any shortcomings at the airport here.

“At airports worldwide, we rarely see such a chaotic situation involving passengers and cargo handling at the same place like at Tawau Airport.

“Every airport should have strict regulations and implementation of ‘terminal’ and ‘cargo’ separately; which is a reasonable and well known procedure, unlike Tawau Airport,” Chin said.