967 charged over fraud umrah packages

MIRI: A total of 967 cases involving companies nationwide – both licensed and unlicensed – that have failed to deliver their umrah packages to clients have been charged under Tourism Industry Act 1992.

According to Ministry of Tourism and Culture (Motac) chief assistant senior secretary for tourism licensing division Datin Sri Norfaliza Ismail, the ministry’s statistics from 2012 to August this year showed that various offences under the Act involving umrah packages, had incurred a total compound of RM5.1 million.

“These cases involve the failure of the tourism agents or companies in delivering their services when it comes to umrah packages.

“They (offences) include failure to obtain visas for umrah pilgrims, non-delivery of air tickets, cancellation or postponement of the umrah trips without prior notice or valid reasons, breach of terms and conditions as stated or promised in the package contract such as sudden change of accommodation, logistics problems that should have been foreseen, reduction of the days in the umrah trip, the offerings that have been reduced or changed drastically from the one promoted, non-availability of company representative to assist the pilgrims during the trip, and also services that come far differently from those advertised,” she spoke in details about the subject during a talk on ‘Umrah Package Scam Awareness Campaign/ People’s Rights on Consumerism 2017’ at Masjid Darul Istiqamah of Kampung Luak near here yesterday.

Norfaliza assured the participants that Motac is working closely with Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) in enhancing public awareness of various umrah scams.

“We hope that the MIS could render to us its support by putting up more posters on umrah scams and distributing campaign brochures at every mosque and surau across the state.

“The Islamic Affairs Department for Federal Territories (Jawi) had already included this issue in the sermon for the Friday prayer at all mosques across the federal territories.

“Such effort, though it seems small, is vital because many umrah and haj travel agents target mosques and suraus to lure potential victims.”

In this regard, Norfaliza advised Muslims to conduct thorough checks on these packages.

“Make sure that these agents are licensed by the ministry, as they provide outbound travels. To facilitate checking, go to www.motac.gov.my for list of genuine travel agencies and companies, as well as the list of those identified as frauds,” she pointed out.

The talk was also attended by Miri District officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf.