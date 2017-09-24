Abang Johari coy over Dr M’s entry into the state

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BAU: The state government has yet to confirm if Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would be allowed into Sarawak today.

The former prime minister is expected to speak during the opposition alliance’s event here tonight.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg did not give a clear cut answer on whether the former prime minister would be allowed to enter the state when speaking to reporters after launching the Tasik Biru Festival.

“If they want to come, let them come. We see tomorrow. If they are around then it is okay,” he said.

This will be Dr Mahathir’s first visit to Sarawak in his capacity as Pakatan Harapan chairman.

The Pakatan Harapan event at the Everrise BDC carpark will start at 7pm.

In his speech, Abang Johari called on Sarawakians to preserve the unity they have enjoyed for decades.

He said Sarawakians must not let the extreme culture of others take root in the state.

“I will continue with Tok Nan’s efforts to ban the entry of extremists and religious bigots. We ban Datuk Jamal Md Yunos, we ban Ibrahim Ali, and we ban also any politician that may jeopardise the unity of Sarawakians, after all that is our power.

“This is because freedom of speech doesn’t mean that you can be free at the expense of the people who want unity,” he said.

Abang Johari said the majority of Sarawakians want the state to be safe and be in safe hands, as Sarawakians can decide what is best for themselves.