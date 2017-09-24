Sarawak 

Barge worker feared drowned

Temporary operation centre for the search and rescue of Araltana.

KAPIT: A barge worker fell into the fast flowing Batang Rajang river and disappeared from sight.

The mishap occurred at about 10.30am on Friday while the victim was working on a barge berthed at the jetty across Kapit New Bazaar waterfront.

The owner of the barge lodged a missing crew report with the local police at 7.56 am yesterday after colleagues failed to recover the body. The victim has been identified as Sri Lankan Araltana Welegdara, 27.

Following the report, the police and fire department launched a search and rescue operation which is still going on at the time of report.

