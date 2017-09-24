Bau District Office Complex set to become newest land landmark

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BAU: The upcoming Bau District Office Complex, which will house offices of all government departments and agencies here, will be the newest landmark in this town fondly called Gold Town.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday performed the earth-breaking ceremony for the RM5 million complex before adjourning to Tasik Bau recreation park to launch Bau District Council’s 60th anniversary celebration and opening of Pesta Tasik Biru.

He was joined by Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Datuk Anthony Nogeh, Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Opar assemblyman Dato Ranum Mina, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Deputy State Secretary Datu Jaul Sameon.

The construction of the 3-storey complex is expected to begin next year, and will be completed by 2020. The current Bau District Office is housed in an old colonial building built some 80 years ago, while other government departments and agencies are mostly housed in other buildings elsewhere.

By housing all government departments and agencies together under one roof, the new complex will ensure more effective and efficient public service delivery.

When opening Pesta Tasik Biru later, Abang Johari announced an additional RM2.5 million allocation for building an access road and landscaping at this new complex. He said this would provide ambience and extra convenience for locals when they come to the complex.

“Today, we celebrate Bau District Council’s 60th anniversary, and we have approved the construction of Bau District Office complex which will be Bau town’s newest landmark,” he said.

Henry who also spoke believed more development projects would be coming Bau’s way.

“The infrastructure development in Bau District must be given priority as it is critical for facilitating commercial and investment activities here,” he said.