Bau to continue receiving attention for devt, assures CM

BAU: The government will continue to develop this district and beautify its surrounding areas, particularly focusing on the tourism sector.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said Bau already has so much economic potential especially in tourism, that all it needs is proper management and promotion.

“Your tourism products are like the ‘gold mine’ of Bau; the Old Siniawan town has been attracting many tourists over the years after the opening of its night food market.

“It means that Siniawan cottage industry including its handicraft-making will prosper. Elsewhere, the Wind and Fairy caves are not yet fully developed,” he said before declaring open the 60th anniversary of Bau District Council and Pesta Tasik Biru here yesterday.

Earlier, the chief minister officiated at the earth-breaking ceremony for the new Bau District Office Complex.

On tourism attraction, Abang Johari said the caves in Sarawak are fascinating compared with those in Western Australia, that the Australians take pride in.

“Our caves are better, so we must manage and promote them as tourism draws. The caves give Bau huge tourism potential. Tap them to help the local economy and the state.”

Abang Johari went on to say that Bau is not far from Kuching city; thus both would progress together.

“It only takes about an hour by road to Bau from Kuching. With the completion of Pan Borneo Highway, the travelling time would be shortened further – making Bau a part of Greater Kuching. Hopefully, the two centres would be linked by LRT (light rapid transit) in the future.”

The event was also attended by Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Dato Anthony Nogeh, Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, Opar assemblyman Datuk Ranum Mina, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, Kuching Resident Shukarmin Chasemon, Bau District Officer Amelia Siam and Bau District Council secretary Simon Wong.