Bodybuilder Subramanian dies after AFC fight

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SINGAPORE: Exhibition Match-Up fighter and President of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation of Singapore (WBPF), Pradip Subramanian, died at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) Saturday.

Asia Fighting Championship (AFC), in a statement issued early today, said Subramanian passed away at 9pm.

“We are in close contact with the medical staff at the hospital to ascertain the cause of death and request that during this difficult time we should come together and extend our support to Mr Subramanian’s family, friends and associates and refrain from any speculation,” it said.

AFC noted that Subramanian’s project, the AFC Physique Championships (APC) , which was scheduled for today, would be cancelled as a mark of respect.

It was reported by Channel NewsAsia that Subramanian, 32, died after he took on YouTube personality Steven Lim in a kick-boxing match at Marina Bay Sands on Saturday evening.

The 41-year-old Lim won the fight by a technical knockout, said the report.

The report said Subramanian had taken the place of Singapore Idol alum, singer Sylvester Sim , who withdrew from the match due to insurance issues.

“Rest in Peace, my really truly respected fearless warrior and fighter and awesome boxing instructor, Pradip Subramanian!!! This is a very sad moment for me to learn about the shocking news! U taught us all the virtues of being fearless and strong and the importance of keeping an active and fit lifestyle. ! My deepest condolences to you..you are truely our hero..!!!,” Lim posted on his Facebook last night.