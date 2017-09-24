CM: Protect prevailing peace, harmony in Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sarawakians are reminded to protect the peace and harmony prevailing among the people of diverse races and religions.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the people should not allow themselves to be influenced by outside elements set to create tensions and hatred among the plural society.

“Sarawakians, irrespective of race and religion, must work together to preserve the peace and harmony which have been our strength all these years. We need to continue to live harmoniously for a better future,” he spoke at the state-level ‘Rukun Tetangga (RT) Unity Week’ at the civic centre here yesterday. His text-of-speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Abang Johari also urged federal and state government agencies to enhance cooperation and practise team spirit in order to provide quality services to the people.

This reminder, he said, is prompted by the inter-related problems that the people are facing.

“Agencies from both federal and state governments need to enhance their cooperation. A holistic and integrated approach towards solving problems faced by the people must exist,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government is also very committed to transforming the civil service and improving the delivery system; thus, he called upon the people, particularly the youths, to help with the mapping and suggestions of the future that they would like to have.

Earlier, Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said unity among the people is an important social agenda that must be addressed smartly.

She added that there are various programmes and activities to promote and enhance peace and harmony among the people of different races and religions in the state.

Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, state Department of National Unity and Integration director Dirwana Azool, Samarahan Resident Ibrahim Lumpu and director of Unit of Social Integrity and National Integration Suraya Wen were also present at the function.