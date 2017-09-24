Cops raid two cyber gambling dens under ‘Ops Dadu’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri Police raided two cyber gambling dens and arrested 16 people including two women under ‘Ops Dadu’ from 6pm to 7pm on Friday.

In the first raid at the first floor of a shoplot in Permyjaya, Inspector Nasrul Hadi Jahat who led the operation arrested 10 people including two foreign men who were caretakers of the premises.

State CID chief Datuk SAC Dev Kumar in a press statement yesterday said the two caretakers aged 25 did not possess valid travel documents.

“The other eight suspects, all males aged 20 to 50 were all locals,” he said.

Police seized cash amounting to RM618 believed to be proceeds from the gambling activities, 10 laptops and WiFi peripherals.

In the second raid of a room behind a cafe at Jalan Lutong led by ASP Unang Giang, police arrested six people including two female caretakers aged 35 and 41.

“Four men believed to be gamblers aged 35 to 50 were arrested. Police also seized 10 laptops, nine desktop computers, cash amounting to RM370 and WiFi peripherals,” Dev said.

Police are investigating the case under the Common Gaming House Act 1953 while the two foreign caretakers are being investigated under the Immigration Act.

“I congratulate CID Miri for their commitment to rid the district of cyber gambling. However, the battle is far from over. Stubborn operators not just in Miri but other districts continue to take risks, operating without any regard for the law,” Dev said.