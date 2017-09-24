Good to moderate API in all divisions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: All divisions in the state currently recorded good to moderate Air Pollutant Index (API). Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) is keeping tabs on the haze situation.

Yesterday Mukah had the highest API reading of 57 at 4pm, followed by Sri Aman (54), Sarikei (52) and Sibu (51) –four other locations in Sarawak showed moderate readings. Other places in the state experienced good air quality.

An API reading of below 50 means air level quality is considered good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and above 300 (dangerous)

“NREB will continue to monitor the situation,” controller Peter Sawal told thesundaypost.

When asked whether the board is approving new applications for open burning, Peter said there is currently no reason to freeze the permits but pointed out that this may change if the haze worsens.

Meanwhile, a slight haze was noted here yesterday. A heavy downpour in the late afternoon cleared the skies.

Meanwhile, NOAA satellite detected six hotspots in Kalimantan, five in Sumatra and two in the Peninsula on Sept 21.

The Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) stated on Sept 22 that the monsoon rain band continues to bring rainfall over most parts of the northern Asean region and South China Sea.

In the next few days, prevailing winds in the northern Asean region will blow from the south or southwest, while winds in the southern Asean region will blow from the southeast or southwest.