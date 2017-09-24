Homestay operators learn about accounting, entrepreneurship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Eighteen homestay operators from the central region attended an accounting and entrepreneurship course here recently.

Bawang Assan Longhouse Homestay chairman Marcathy Gindau said the participants included those from Mukah, Oya, Sungai Asap, Sibu, Sarikei, and Kanowit.

“The core objectives, among others, were to teach participants how to do their accounts, manage their finances, and differentiate between assets, liabilities and working capital.

“The two-day course enabled us to learn more on how to better manage our accounts and finances.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports ran the course. Its product coordination and community participation section head Dr Bolhan Budeng officially closed the event.