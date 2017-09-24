Jalan Uni-Central 13 residents reject erection of telco tower

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A group of residents at Jalan Uni-Central 13, Kota Samarahan and its surrounding area is against the erection of a telecommunications (telco) tower at the housing estate.

A media statement yesterday said they expressed their objections to Dr Kelvin Yii – special assistant to the Bandar Kuching MP – during his visit to the site.

“The residents also questioned the need for Sacofa to build such a tower right in the middle of a residential area when there is already a telco tower not far from the area.

“Besides, there are also commercial buildings not too far from the residential area with adequate land for the construction of such a tower,” he claimed.

According to him, the residents are also concerned about health issues that could be caused by the telco tower.

“On top of that, the construction of the tower will directly affect the commercial value of the surrounding properties and houses,” Dr Yii claimed.

He said there would be a collection of signatures from residents.

“After the collection of the signatures, we will assist the residents to submit the letter of protest to the Chief Minister, the director of Land and

Survey Department, and Sacofa Sdn Bhd on Monday,” he added.