Kuala Sepetang rep taken from dinner to be deported

MIRI: Four officers from the Immigration Department interrupted the Pink Diamond dinner hosted by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) here to escort Chua Yee Ling, the PKR assemblywoman for Kuala Sepetang in Perak, to the airport to be deported last night.

The officers caused a stir at the dinner as Chua was in the middle of her speech when they arrived to take her to the airport.

However, the organisers of the dinner cooperated with the Immigration officers and allowed them to take Chua to the airport to be put on a 10pm flight to Kuala Lumpur after her speech.

State PKR vice chairman See Chee How accompanied Chua in the car which took her to the airport.