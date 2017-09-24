‘No community to be left out of mainstream devt’

SIBU: No single community will be left out of mainstream development as the BN government practises inclusiveness in its development philosophy under the 1Malaysia banner.

Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King who pointed this out said however, there would always be the less fortunate and those who, despite the government’s best efforts, lag behind for various reasons.

“People also face temporary hardships from time to time due to circumstances beyond their control. I believe that Lions Clubs can play an important role in providing relief to the needy,” he said when addressing the Lions Club of Sibu Dudong Charter night at a hotel here on Friday night.

“Your services will complement the government’s efforts in helping the poor as temporary relief is often required before more lasting solutions can be found.”

At the function, Kapitan Connie Loh was installed as the club’s charter president by the governor of Lions Clubs International District 308-A2, Pelly Lee.

In her acceptance speech, Connie stressed the importance of peace in a multicultural and multireligious society.

“There are too many wars and attacks happening around the world. I believe that peace is a matter of education and impossible to achieve until we have learned to deal charitably, justly and openly with one another as nations as well as individuals,” she said.

Connie said a pigeon – traditionally a symbol of peace – was included in the club’s logo. Believing that words and ideas could change the world, she said it was the duty of social workers to share love and spread peace, and bring positivity to the community while driving away fear and gloom.

“We hope to carry this symbol with us wherever we go to serve as a reminder to ourselves and a message to the world that ‘Peace is lovely. So let’s keep it and not lose it’.

“In addition, never doubt the power of unity. So long as we stay committed to our mission and unite, whether as a big group or small, under the motto ‘We Serve’, we will make a difference,” she stated.

Connie who joined Lions Club International (LCI) and became a member in 2007 said she had learned a great deal about community services and social work from the LCI and the people she met in this big global family.

She was grateful for the experiences that shaped her to be a tougher and better person. She found social work fun but also challenging.

“Challenges are not meant to defeat us, but to expose our inadequacies and make us better provided we face them with a positive attitude and learn from mistakes and failures. There is always room for improvement,” she added.

Noting that all members of the new club were ladies, Connie said this was specially arranged for the event to raise awareness of women’s rights, and to encourage more women to participate in community services. The club would soon have male members and she was more than delighted to have them on board.

“My main goals for this new club as the charter president are simple: to establish a strong foundation of fellowship among the members, seek out opportunities for service, especially in the area of Dudong, and have fun,” Connie added.

During the event, eight new members were inducted into the club which donated an operating microscope to Sibu Hospital, and donated three projectors to SMK Lanang and education funds to various Chinese independent schools and charitable bodies.