Nurul cancels trip after Zuraida, Hee turned away

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has decided not to come here yesterday evening after National Women chief Zuraida Kamaruddin who is also Ampang MP and Petaling Jaya Selatan MP Hee Loy Sian were refused entry into the state when they arrived here from Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Nurul was scheduled to arrive at 7pm to attend the Pink Diamond dinner organised by PKR but called off her trip for fear of being turned away like Zuraida and Hee .

Zuraida was stopped by Immigration officers upon her arrival around 2pm at Miri Airport from Kuala Lumpur on board an AirAsia flight. She was asked to return to Kuala Lumpur on the next available flight.

The PKR Woman chief was supposed to launch State Pakatan Harapan Women Council during the dinner at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here.

Hee came in on board a 4.55pm flight and was put on the 5.30pm flight back to Kuala Lumpur.

Commenting on the refusal by the state government to allow the PKR MPs into the state, PKR state chairman Baru Bian said there was no basis to ban an individual with legitimate rights to come in or from entering the state.

“I was shocked to hear that Zuraida Kamaruddin who is the National PKR Woman chief and Ampang MP and Petaling Jaya Selatan MP Hee Loy Sian who were supposed to be on legitimate political activity, which is to attend Pink Diamond dinner at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here, were banned from entering the state,” Baru said.

“It appears to be a continuation of policies of Taib Mahmud government practising selective banning,” said Baru who is a lawyer by profession.

Baru said by banning them, it appears that Barisan Nasional (BN) government in Sarawak is fearful that the truth – the success of Pakatan government in Selangor and Penang in governing the states – may come out.