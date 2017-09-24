‘Outcome of London mission to be known at right time’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BAU: The outcome of the fact-finding mission on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to London will be revealed at the right time.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg assured that he would pursue his predecessor Tok Nan’s call that the Sarawak’s right contained in MA63 would be given back to Sarawak.

“That is why I sent a team to London to search and study any references related to Sarawak’s right under the Malaysia Agreement.

“But I can’t reveal the outcome today. I will reveal it at the right time. Even though the opposition asked me to reveal, I say no.

“I will only reveal it at the right time because there is also something in my hand,” he said at the launch of Tasik Biru Festival here yesterday.

The chief minister said he would protect the Malaysia Agreement as it was also signed by his father on the behalf of Sarawak.

“I have also told the prime minister that his father had also signed the agreement in 1963 in London.

“We, as children of Tun Razak (Najib) and Tun Openg (me), as signatories of the agreement, we must comply with the agreement.

“We must praise prime minister for he is very open. He said ‘Abang Jo, let us discuss…from the time of Tok Nan to your time, we discuss’,” he said.

Abang Johari said the present state leadership would not use sentiment or emotion to ask for the return of the state’s right, but with brain to discuss what we want in MA63 and also Malaysian Constitution.

“This is our way. We don’t simply shoot anyhow,” he said.