Over 1,000 entrepreneurs at AIM carnival

MIRI: Over 1,000 entrepreneurs from six blocks/teams of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) Miri are converging here for a two-day carnival at the football field of the Miri City Council (MCC).

The entrepreneurs are members of the newly launched AIM Miri Entrepreneurs’ Club (Kelab Usahawan Ikhtiar Miri or KUIM) for block Miri, Bakam, Permy, Lambir and Marudi.

The launch of the club was held simultaneously yesterday with the carnival by Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Development Datuk Naroden Majais.

Various activities from telematch and competitions as well as sale of products ranging from food, craft, clothing to plants and herbs, are being held since yesterday.

The carnival will end this afternoon.

Activities for today will start at 7am with Zumba/Aerobic session followed by Karaoke competition, telematch and lucky draws.

The public are invited to patronise the various stalls selling products made locally by KUIM members or obtained elsewhere from Sarawak.

Manager of AIM Northern Sarawak Suharno Ali said the carnival is a platform to enhance closer rapport among members and also to showcase their products to the general public.

During the event yesterday, 140 members received funds totalling RM90,450 from Tabung Kebajikan and Kesejahteraan Sahabat (TKKS) which also presented a donation of RM5,000 to fire victim Hasiah Sugo.

On the development of AIM Northern Sarawak (Bintulu, Niah, Miri, Limbang and Lawas) said there are 8,538 active members and of the number 2,069 have successfully increased their monthly income to more than RM3,500.

Among those present at the function were Lambir assemblyman and patron of KUIM, Ripin Lamat, a political secretary to the chief minister Jalani Mokhtar, Miri District officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and his Subis counterpart Husaini Bakri and carnival organising chairman Faridah Dollah.