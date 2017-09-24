Refer to MKSU to avoid falling victim to scams, would-be pilgrims advised

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Muslims here planning to perform the ‘umrah’ (haj-like pilgrimage meant as visits to Mecca and Medina) can refer to the Regulatory Umrah Council (MKSU) for list of travel agents, agencies or companies known for offering fraud packages.

In this regard, Miri District officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof also observes that as the number of Muslims planning to go for umrah is rising, so has the number of scammers eyeing ‘new potential victims’.

“The members of MKSU are from various government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGO) related to tourism industry such as police; Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK); Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH); the Haj, Tithe and Wakaf Department (Jawhar); Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) and Tourism Agencies Association, Bumiputera Travel and Tour Agents Association of Malaysia (Bumitra) and Malaysia Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

“The MKSU has fixed the lowest price for the 12-day, 10-night economy umrah package at RM4,900,” he said in officiating at the talk on ‘Umrah Package Scam Awareness Campaign/ People’s Rights on Consumerism 2017’ at Masjid Darul Istiqamah of Kampung Luak near here yesterday.

The MKSU was set up in August 2014.

Apart from the council, Abdul Aziz said the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (Motac) is also implementing several initiatives to address the issue of umrah scams and to protect the image of the country’s tourism industry.

These initiatives include enforcing licensing for companies offering umrah packages on the basis that these products involve outbound travelling, awareness programmes via the mass media and social media, increased enforcement activities, working closely with relevant agencies especially those in communications and multimedia in view of online marketing and transactions, as well as working with Bank Negara Malaysia in the prevention of financial investment activities via umrah packages.

“Another initiative is Motac’s ‘Umrah Specialised Enhancement Course’ (USEC) run under the Baitulmal Professional Institute, for those handling and offering umrah travel packages,” said Abdul Aziz.

The talk was attended by more than 100 representatives of various tourism agents, agencies and companies, as well as members of the public.