‘Review on management of rivers crucial’

KUCHING: The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Malaysia has called for a review of and investment in the management of the state’s rivers and watersheds.

A statement to mark World Rivers Day today said Sarawakians benefit indirectly from the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) whereby power is harnessed from rivers to stimulate economic growth.

In 2015, it was reported that water royalties from the Bakun hydroelectric dam contributed over RM100 million to the state’s coffers.

“This is just a small portion of the economic potential from the rivers and the costs undertaken to provide water that people need. The values could be much more significant,” said the statement.

“Thus, it is important for us now to review and invest in the management of our rivers and watersheds. Any development related to rivers and water must be done holistically.”

WWF-Malaysia Sarawak conservation head Dr Henry Chan said managing rivers and water resources “is no easy task”.

“There are many aspects to consider. Broadly, economic, social and environmental needs regarding use of water as a resource must first be looked into. Then, we need in-depth understanding of rivers that provide the source of water, their capacities, and the surrounding land uses,” he said.

Chan pointed out that a project depending on clean water cannot be planned over a place where there is excessive logging and conversion of forest into other land uses.

“Increased sediment runoffs into rivers require expensive infrastructure to process the dirt out of the muddy water. The sediments would also reduce the depth and eventually choke reservoirs. For that reason, all watersheds that are sources for gravity-feed pipe water should be free from logging,” he said.

“Likewise, development activities in a river’s watersheds should not result in sediment runoffs into rivers and increase in flash floods. This means no excessive logging and conversion of forests. Otherwise, as in extreme cases, the outcome was the log jam incident along Rajang River in 2010 and which recurred in early 2017.”

Chan called on the state government to expand the scope of watershed and river management by affirming the need to manage activities within watersheds.

“There are provisions under the Water Ordinance for the gazettement of water catchments to protect water supply for urban needs, but the scope can be expanded. Gravity feed systems providing untreated water supply to rural communities warrants such protection.

“The same applies for rivers of high conservation values that are home to rich aquatic biodiversity or economically important fish resources. Likewise, the water catchments of hydropower dams need similar catchment protection.

“Improving watershed management and the state of our rivers require clear guiding policies, supported by adequate legislation, stringent enforcement and vigilant management of activities on the ground. It also requires actions beyond gazettement on paper,” he added.

Chan lauded the state government’s recent efforts to expedite the gazettement of water catchments for protection and also initiatives involving various stakeholders to improve watershed management.