RM15.7 mln approved for bridges in Bau

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BAU: The government has approved an allocation of RM10.7 million to build a bridge from Tondong to Sebuku, and another RM5 million for a bridge from Musi to Buso.

Tasik Biru Assemblyman Henry Harry Jinep thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for approving the allocation.

“We hope the government will continue to approve development projects we apply for so Bau can be developed in a holistic manner,” he said during the launch of Tasik Biru Festival yesterday.

“Of course we do not expect all these projects to always get approval in a short time, but we hope that under your leadership, we will continue to apply so there will always be more development for Bau, like other towns in the state.”

Henry said government agencies and the private sector can work together to develop Bau.

He pointed out that infrastructure development is vital to develop Bau and generate socioeconomic activities in the area.

He paid tribute to former elected representatives from the area for their contributions to Bau.

“You have served the community well and brought much development to Bau,” he said, promising to continue their legacy.

Henry also revealed that in connection with its 60th anniversary, Bau District Council will name three roads after three former assemblymen.

“This is to remember them and their contributions to the development of Bau. The three former assemblymen are the late Joseph Valentine Cotter from Singai, the late Sinyum Mutit from Serembu, and the late Dr Patau Rubis from Krokong,” he added.