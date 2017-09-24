SMK Chung Hua Miri qualifies for World Robot Olympiad

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: SMK Chung Hua Miri team has qualified for the World Robot Olympiad after they emerged the overall champion in the National Robotics Competition held in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 19 to 21.

The team comprising Kho Jin Chu, Moses Lau and Sim Fong Chen bagged a gold and a bronze medals, making the school one of the three secondary schools in the state to qualify for the World Robot Olympiad to be held in Costa Rica from Nov 10 to 12.

Principal Wong King Kui, through a press statement, lauded the students as great models for other students to emulate.

“The competition puts one’s knowledge in physics into the test. It will also potentially discover the students’ talents, and encourage them to develop their own ideas into prototype that could make a difference to the world.

“As the overall champion, we are excited with their potentials and wish them all the best of luck, and pray that they can achieve another exceptional result at the international-level competition,” said Wong.

World Robot Olympiad is a competition that brings all young talents together to design and develop sustainable robots to help sustainable regions around the world.

SMK Asajaya and SMK Dalat are two other schools from Sarawak that will be competing at the World Robot Olympiad.