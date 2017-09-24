Society launches video series to inspire cancer patients

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN) has launched a series of videos aimed at inspiring and giving hope to cancer patients here.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said he was glad to see the movement taking the initiative, pointing out that it is vital to pass the message that people can recover from cancer.

In this regard, Dr Sim made a call on the federal government to set up a dedicated cancer centre in Sarawak, similar to the existing Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

“I also urge corporations to support SCAN, a new NGO (non-governmental organisation) that needs funds,” said the minister, who was represented by political secretary to chief minister Tan Kai at the launch ceremony yesterday.

SCAN president Sew Boon Lui was also present.

The event, entitled ‘Courage: Let Survivors Inspire You’ took place at Lot 10 Boutique Hotel where apart from the launch of the videos, there was also a health talk on the common myths surrounding cancer and the truth behind it – presented by Dr Winnie Ling, consultant oncologist with Normah Medical Specialist Centre.

There was a panel discussion on patient-doctor communications, an oft-overlooked but very crucial aspect of treatment. The panel consisted of Sew, Dr Ling, Consultant General Paediatrician for Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Dr Teh Siao Hean and Fiona Marcus Raja, a mother and primary caregiver to a child cancer patient.

Meanwhile, the videos featured survivors talking about their journey and imparting words of advice and hope to those who are going through their own diagnosis and treatment.

The full series can be watched via scan.org.my.

SCAN was founded by a group of cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and concerned professionals.

It serves to provide a platform for cancer patients to improve access to the quality healthcare that they deserve.

SCAN also aims to hasten the development of cancer advocacy in Sarawak and for positive change in cancer healthcare within the state, to educate the public, and also promote cancer awareness of promptly seeking early cancer screening and diagnosis, which are essential to a better treatment outcome.