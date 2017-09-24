Suspected handphone snatch thief remanded

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A man was caught after he allegedly snatched a handphone from a woman at Jalan Wong Nai Siong at about 12.50pm on Friday.

Members of the public gave chase after the woman cried for help.

Two cops on patrol came across the commotion and detained the 33-year-old suspect who had just been released from jail for a drug offence under Section 12 of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

District police chief ACP Zailanni Amit confirmed the case.

The suspect was remanded for three days, starting yesterday.