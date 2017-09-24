Unemployed youth caught with missing motorcycle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri Police arrested a jobless youth on Friday for suspected involvement in numerous motorcycle thefts in the city.

The 21-year-old local suspect was caught at about 8am near a house in Piasau Utara. Seized from him was a motorcycle reported missing on Sept 21.

Police are investigating the case under Section 379A of the Penal Code for motor theft.

In an unrelated case, a 49-year-old man suffered an estimated RM900 loss when his sling bag was stolen from his rented room in the city centre on Friday night.

The bag contained cash, two handphones and 70 slips of 4D numbers.

The victim discovered the theft when he returned to his room at about midnight.