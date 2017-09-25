Aaron to defend Kanowit seat in 14th general election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KANOWIT: Incumbent Member of Parliament for Kanowit Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang will defend his seat for Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) in the 14th general election.

PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said the decision was made following discussions he had had with Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong and Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent on the matter.

Machan and Ngemah are the state seats under Kanowit parliamentary constituency.

He said both assemblymen had expressed their support for Aaron to be re-nominated as the party’s candidate for the election.

“So stop looking anywhere else because from PRS, there is no other candidate for Kanowit but Aaron.

“Not because I want him to be the candidate, but it is because the two assemblymen have given their support for Aaron. As party president, I will follow what they want,” he said when officiating at a ‘mangkung tiang’ (house warming) and launching of ‘Tagang’ system for Pang Junan People’s Association (PJPA) at Nanga Pang, Ulu Sungai Ngemah here on Saturday.

Among those present were Aaron, Alexander, PJPA chairman Entili Garaji and PJPA patron Penghulu Ambrose Pengiran Sampai.

Masing, who is Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, said the situation was the same for other PRS parliamentary seats whereby he would first ask the respective assemblymen prior to announcing the candidates.

He said all PRS candidates that had been announced have the support of the assemblymen in the respective parliamentary seats.

PRS has six parliamentary seats namely Sri Aman, Julau, Kanowit, Hulu Rajang, Lubok Antu and Selangau.

Masing has thus far announced the candidates for Julau (Datuk Joseph Salang), Sri Aman (Datuk Masir Kujat), Hulu Rajang (Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong) and Kanowit (Aaron).

The candidates for Lubok Antu and Selangau, whose incumbents are Datuk William Nyallau Badak and Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun respectively, have yet to be announced.

Entulu is PRS deputy president and also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Aaron is currently serving his third term as Kanowit MP after first winning the seat for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 2004 general election with a 2,057 majority over independent candidate Frederick Bunsu Janton in a straight fight.

He won the seat uncontested in 2008 and retained it in 2013 by defeating Thomas Laja Besi of Parti Keadilan Rakyat and Ellison Ludan Muyan of Sarawak Workers Party with a 3,042 majority.

Aaron garnered 8,046 votes while Laja and Ludan obtained 5,004 and 417 votes respectively.