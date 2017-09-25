CBP invites co-ops to join as association’s members

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: About 12,000 co-operatives (co-ops) in Malaysia are invited to register as members of the Co-opbank Malaysia Association (CBP) and take advantage of their memberships.

CBP chief operating officer, Mohd Dzarfan Khalid, said out of the total, only 8,000 co-ops were active.

“They will also enjoy ‘priority’ access if they want to make loan payments with GST,” he told Bernama before an interview with Bernama Radio recently.

As of 2016, a total of 74,854 individuals and 531 co-ops had registered as members of CBP, he said.

He said the amount of capital invested up to the beginning of this month totalled RM380 million.

Mohd Dzarfan said CBP aimed to attract 10 per cent membership from the total of 12,000 co-ops in the country this and increase to 20 per cent by 2020.

“CBP is aggressively underaking roadshows with the Malaysian Cooperative Commission and National Cooperative Force Malaysia Bhd because surveys had shown that there are still a handful of co-ops who do not know the existence of Coopbank.

Mohd Dzarfan said CBP targeted to pay a dividend of six per cent this year, up from 5.5 per cent last year. — Bernama