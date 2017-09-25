Closing of IPGs no cause for worry

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: There is no need for the people to worry about the decision to close down the Teachers Training Institute (IPG) Rajang Campus.

According to Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang, the government would convert the institute into a technical and vocational education and training (TVET) centre for the state.

“The trend is now more for the world to shift from academic to vocational and technical education.

“Many graduates are now getting less marketable than those with technical education and training,” he said at ‘Projek Simfoni Kasih 4.0’ held by Betong Vocational College at Rumah Selikau, Nanga Selaut Tengah in Julau recently.

“There is this fear that Sarawak would not be able to produce 90 per cent local teachers when the college is closed down in 2020.

“But our universities are also producing trained teachers as well,” said Salang, stressing that the country would also need more technically-qualified youths apart from administrators. If we want to be a progressive nation, we need to follow suit,” he said.

On the government’s intention to set up more TVET institutions, Salang said this is a very good thing for the youth.

“I am sure they will not only be learning to use Bahasa Malaysia, but will also be making use of English as the medium of instruction for some of the subjects that they may take,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Betong Vocational College director Lim Ah Juan said the objective of the two-day programme was to instil and develop good social values and communication skill in its students.