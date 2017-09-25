Drug police seizes 100 grams syabu-syabu from two dealers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: Members of South Kalimantan Drug Detective Directorate seized 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine (syabu-syabu) from two dealers who were arrested in the local town, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The suspect R alias Amad (35) and M aka Udar (40) were arrested on Wednesday (20/9) night, at around 21.30 pm,” said Director of Drug Detective Police Sr Comr Muhammad Firman through Head of Sub-directorate I Comr Ugeng Sudia Permana in Banjarmasin, Friday.

The arrest took place at Amad’s house on Jalan Trans Kalimantan, Alalak, Barito Kuala District.

The officer conducted a reconnaissance of the dealer who has become the target of the operation. But, previously, police pretended to buy crystal meth. Then both agreed for a transaction of the drug worth Rp140 million, which was sent from Madura, East Java.

“We moved, split and besieged the house under the command of Chief Operation Adj Sr Comr (AKBP) Daryanto,” Ugeng said.

M, after delivering the drug, almost escaped by riding a motorcycle, but police had caught him at the front of the complex, where the raid took place.

“We are grateful for the tireless effort of our members finally caught the perpetrators, who are part of an inter-provincial drug ring. We have tried several times to trap Amat but always failed with the reason the stuff has not come yet from Java,” Ugeng told.

Now the two dealer are charged by Article 132 (1) and sub-article 114 (2) sub-article 112 (2) Law No 35/2009 on Drug.

“The arrest of the two dealer is in part of Antik Mandiri code Operation 2017 which is now being applied,” he said.