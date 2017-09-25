Duo held in Batu Niah over sale of illegal lottery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Two women were nabbed on Saturday as part of an ongoing police operation targeting the sale of illegal lottery.

The suspects, aged 25 and 30, were nabbed by a team led by ASP Unang Giang during the operation in Batu Niah which saw the seizure of RM353 in cash.

Deputy district police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the arrest when contacted yesterday.

“In addition to the cash, police also seized four illegal lottery tickets and two pens as evidence,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 4A (a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.