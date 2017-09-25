Econpile wins RM18 million contract for Phase 2 of Pavilion Damansara Heights

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Piling and foundation specialist Econpile Holdings Bhd (Econpile) announced that its subsidiary, Econpile (M) Sdn Bhd, clinched a new contract for contiguous bored pile works for the second phase of Pavilion Damansara Heights amounting to RM18 million.

In a statement, it said, the contract entails the construction of contiguous bored pile wall, signifying the kick off of the construction of the new phase.

Econpile executive director/group chief executive officer Raymond Pang said: “The new contract award reaffirms Econpile’s position as a reputed provider of specialist piling and foundation services in Malaysia, entrusted by major project owners for iconic projects.

“Our current orderbook stands at RM1.2]billion to be recognised over the next two years. We are also tendering for over RM1 billion in projects to build on our momentum, and are eyeing stronger performance in FY18.”

The overall duration of the contract is estimated to be 27 weeks from end-September 2017, and is expected to contribute positively to the Group in the current financial year ending June 30, 2018 (FY18).

The new contract, awarded by Jendela Mayang Sdn Bhd, comes close on the heels of its earlier win of a RM570.4 million contract in February 2017 for the first phase of Pavilion Damansara Heights, which encompasses piling works and basement structure works.