‘hijrah endorses changing for the better’

MIRI: Muslims here should regard the concept of ‘hijrah’ beyond its literal meaning of ‘migration’ and see it as the inspiration for transformation of Sarawak.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, the state government has adopted the concept of ‘hijrah’ towards making it a self-reliant state and also into one of the major contributors to the Malaysian economy and development.

“That’s why over the past several years, we have been able to speed up various development projects in the state, enabling us to compete with other states in the country,” he said at the official opening of the division-level ‘Ma’al Hijrah 1439’ celebration at Miri Indoor Stadium yesterday.

Abang Johari’s text-of-speech was read Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

In the context of economy, the chief minister pointed out the establishment of the wholly state-owned oil and gas company, Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) aimed at benefitting Sarawakians, particularly through the opening of job opportunities and acceleration of the state economy to higher levels.

In addition to that, he said the setting up of Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) was meant to provide funds for the implementation of strategic projects in line with Sarawak Socio-Economy Transformation Plan 2017-2030.

“Under these strategic projects, our focus is based on four main sectors – information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, energy, public transportation and services.

“Via DBOS, we should be able to carry out the sustainable development agenda – to be enjoyed by all the people in the state.”

In addition to that, Abang Johari said the state government had requested Yayasan Sarawak to provide scholarships and loans to graduates eyeing to pursue post-graduate studies at PhD level.

According to him, this is part of the government’s efforts in producing more academicians and researchers to boost the research and development (R&D) field, which could add value to the existing resources in Sarawak.

“I believe that with more academicians and experts among Sarawakians, it could help reduce our dependency on foreign experts in R&D.”

Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang and his wife Datin Dayang Lily Abang Indeh, Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat, Miri Resident Sherrina Husaini, Miri District Officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Miri deputy mayor Julaihi Mohd were among the distinguished guests at the event.