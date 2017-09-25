Hopes Malaysia project solves villagers’ water woe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Some 260 villagers at Kampung Tudan, Kota Belud no longer suffer from water shortage, after the construction of a water catchment and gravity feed water system to bring clean water to the village.

Hopes Malaysia initiated the rural development project with a total cost of RM70,000 to help solve the water shortage crisis at Kampung Tudan for the past two years as its water catchment was badly damaged by the earthquake in 2015.

The project started in early July by constructing a 100-square-foot water catchment area at an identified safe natural water source and installing a gravity feed water system consisting of three water tanks and two kilometres of polypipe to channel clean water to the village.

Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui said the successful implementation of the project was made possible with the generous donations from the public and corporate bodies.

“The construction was carried out entirely by about 50 volunteers and the villagers.

“The completion of this meaningful project once again proved the Hopes Malaysia’s great effort to gather support from passionate individuals and commitment from the public,” he said in a press conference to celebrate the successful completion of the pilot water project at the village here yesterday.

Founded by Sam Lee and Poh Kay Inn, Hopes Malaysia is a non-governmental organization (NGO) which focuses on aiding rural communities by providing access to basic human needs of food, water and shelter. It emphasizes on implementing cost-effective and sustainable solutions.

For the Kampung Tudan project, a year-long post-construction monitoring programme will be carried out to ensure the sustainability of the new water supply system, Lui said.

“I hope that the general public and corporate bodies will continue to provide financial support to Hopes Malaysia’s upcoming projects.

“I also wish to see more young people participating in this organization to offer your strength and contribute to the community,” he said.

The project has received donations from Centre Point Sabah, Sabah Development Bank, Prime Land, CMW Engineering, WSG Group, Eminent Hotel, Aluminum YS and Mari Jari Spa.

Representatives from Kampung Tudan, Hopes Malaysia, Hunger Movement and JCI Tanjung Aru also shared their experiences in joining efforts and mobilizing volunteers that helped with this project.